Sailana MLA Seeks Permanent Solution To Flooding | FP Photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the monsoon season, Sailana MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar has urged authorities to take immediate steps to resolve the long-standing waterlogging problem on the Sailana-Shivgarh road, warning that continued inaction could endanger lives and disrupt essential services.

In a letter addressed to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Tarun Jain, the Public Works Department and the Sailana Municipal Council, Dodiyar demanded construction of a permanent RCC drainage channel near the main pond on Dilip Marg. He said overflow from the pond regularly inundates the state highway during heavy rainfall, leaving two to three feet of water on the road and disrupting traffic for hours.

The MLA noted that ambulances, fire brigades and other emergency vehicles are often unable to pass through the flooded stretch. He cited an incident in 2025 when a pregnant woman reportedly faced a four-hour delay in being referred to Ratlam for treatment due to the road blockade.

According to Dodiyar, the problem affects students, government employees, residents and more than 150 businesses, while also disrupting connectivity for nearby settlements. He called for coordinated action by all concerned departments before the onset of the monsoon to provide a permanent solution to the recurring issue.