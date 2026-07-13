Sailana MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar Gives Up Salary To Pursue LLM At NLIU Bhopal | FP photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Sailana MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar has decided to forgo his salary and allowances for approximately 10 months while pursuing a one-year LLM course as a regular student at the National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal, beginning July 20.

In a letter to Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, Dodiyar said that as the elected representative of Sailana Assembly constituency in Ratlam district, he would be engaged in regular academic activities for the LLM programme and had therefore voluntarily requested suspension of his salary and allowances from July 20, 2026, to May 15, 2027.

Similar letters were sent to the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, the Finance Minister, the Higher Education Minister, the Tribal Affairs Minister, the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh, and the Principal Secretary of the Legislative Assembly.

Dodiyar clarified that the decision was taken voluntarily, without any external pressure, and that he would apply separately should he need to resume drawing his salary later.

He further said that he would comply with attendance and coursework norms set by the Bar Council of India and NLIU while prioritising Assembly sessions, public hearings, grievance redressal and coordination with the local administration, continuing to tour his constituency at personal expense throughout the period.