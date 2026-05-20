Sailana MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar Demands Probe Into Suction-Cum-Jetting Machine Purchase Scam, Worth ₹18.98 Lakh

MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar Demands Probe Into Suction-Cum-Jetting Machine Purchase Scam, Worth 18.98 Lakh | FP Photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar alleged a major scam in the purchase of a suction-cum-jetting machine worth Rs 18.98 lakh by the Sailana municipal council and demanded a high-level investigation.

Dodiyar submitted written complaints to the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development and Housing Department in Bhopal and Ratlam Collector Meesha Singh.

According to the complaint, the municipal council purchased the machine through GeM Bid No GEM/2025/B/6317889 and awarded the contract to M/s Hind Trading Co, Indore. The council issued the work order on Sep 18, 2025, and later released full payment.

The MLA alleged that officials added extra conditions and items to the tender in violation of GeM rules. He also claimed that the machine cost nearly Rs 5 lakh more than the market and GeM rates, causing losses to the government treasury.

The complaint further alleged that the council ordered a combined suction-cum-jetting machine, but the supplier allegedly delivered only a basic vacuum emptier machine.

Dodiyar demanded a technical investigation, recovery of excess payment and removal of the Chief Municipal Officer from financial duties pending the inquiry.