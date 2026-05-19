Indore Metro's Commercial Launch Remains Delayed, And Elevated Metro Corridor Turns Into A Heat Shield For Two-Wheeler Commuters

Delayed Metro Corridor Turns Heat Shield For Commuters In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as Indore Metro's commercial launch remains delayed, the elevated metro corridor is offering unexpected relief to two-wheeler commuters battling the scorching summer heat.

With temperatures crossing 44°C, commuters travelling along the Super Corridor and adjoining stretches are using the shadow of the elevated viaduct from Gandhi Nagar towards Radisson Square to avoid direct sunlight.

Though the shadow shifts through the day, riders continue following shaded portions of the road for temporary respite from the heat.

The nearly 16.7km-long elevated corridor, built for rapid urban transit, is now unintentionally serving as a protective canopy for motorists during peak afternoon hours.

Commuters said the shaded stretches beneath the viaduct make a noticeable difference while travelling on otherwise scorching roads.

"The Metro may not have started yet, but at least the corridor is helping us survive the heat while travelling," said a daily commuter using the route.

The Indore Metro project, one of the city's biggest infrastructure developments, has witnessed repeated revisions in its commercial launch timeline. Though trial runs have been conducted on select stretches, passenger services are yet to begin.

Amid severe heatwave conditions, the broad concrete structure has become an unlikely summer lifeline for thousands of daily commuters.