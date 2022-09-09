Sailana: BJP’ meets to discuss Nagar Panchayat polls

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): With Nagar Panchayat elections drawing nearer, Bhartiya Janta Party on Friday held a closed-door meeting of its office bearers to prepare for the local bodies poll here at Kasara Dharmashala in Sailana town of Ratlam district.

The meeting commenced with members garlanding the portrait of late Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. District president Rajendra Singh appointed Vijay Charel as co-in-charge for the Nagar Panchayat. Addressing the meeting, state vice president and divisional incharge (Ujjain Division) Kant Dev Singh called upon the party workers to maintain regular communication with the people in their areas and to tell them about the schemes launched by the BJP government at the Centre and in the state as BJP government is working for the welfare of all the communities. District in-charge Shyamsunder Sharma said asked workers to pull up their socks and get down to work if they want to register to win across all 15 wards. District president Rajendra Singh Sunera said that former MLA Sangeeta Charel asked party workers to approach voters based on development work and should take lessons from the mistakes we made in the past election. The development comes as the party gears up for the upcoming Nagar Panchayat elections. The meeting was attended by district president Kailashi Bai Charel, Prahlad Patidar, Dinesh Asra, Babulal Patidar, Mukesh Patidar Rakesh Patidar, and others. The event was conducted by Nirmal Katariya while former mandal president Bhupendra Jaiswal proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.

