Sailana: BJP holds meeting ahead of local body polls

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): BJP on Monday held a meeting of its office-bearers to prepare for the local body elections in Sailana town of Ratlam district.

Minister in-charge OPS Bhadhoria addressed the meeting. He said that Nagar Panchayat plays a prominent role in implementation of flagship schemes of the Centre and the state government.

MLA Rajendra Pandey asked party workers to approach voters based on development work. District president Lunera highlighted development works since 2003 besides schemes including the construction of Sailana Bypass and the construction of the Delhi Mumbai Road Expressway in the area. At the end of the meeting, mandal president Shyam Dhakad proposed a vote of thanks.