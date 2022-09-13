e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreSailana: BJP holds meeting ahead of local body polls

Sailana: BJP holds meeting ahead of local body polls

Minister in-charge OPS Bhadhoria addressed the meeting. He said that Nagar Panchayat plays a prominent role in implementation of flagship schemes of the Centre and the state government.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 10:03 PM IST
article-image

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): BJP on Monday held a meeting of its office-bearers to prepare for the local body elections in Sailana town of Ratlam district.

Minister in-charge OPS Bhadhoria addressed the meeting. He said that Nagar Panchayat plays a prominent role in implementation of flagship schemes of the Centre and the state government. 

MLA Rajendra Pandey asked party workers to approach voters based on development work. District president Lunera highlighted development works since 2003 besides schemes including the construction of Sailana Bypass and the construction of the Delhi Mumbai Road Expressway in the area. At the end of the meeting, mandal president Shyam Dhakad proposed a vote of thanks.

Read Also
Sailana: BJP’ meets to discuss Nagar Panchayat polls
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Tai sees restoration work of Gopal Mandir, hails officials 

Indore: Tai sees restoration work of Gopal Mandir, hails officials 

Indore: West Discom engineer, driver caught accepting Rs 10K bribe by Lokayukta police

Indore: West Discom engineer, driver caught accepting Rs 10K bribe by Lokayukta police

Illegal portions of mall opposite Industry House razed

Illegal portions of mall opposite Industry House razed

Sardarpur: Three posing as crime branch cops loot truck, held later

Sardarpur: Three posing as crime branch cops loot truck, held later

Sailana: BJP holds meeting ahead of local body polls

Sailana: BJP holds meeting ahead of local body polls