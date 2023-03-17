Safe tourism for women project: Safety audits of tourist destinations carried out

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In an attempt to ensure women safety, safety audits of various tourist destinations in Dhar including the ancient fort city Mandu and Bagh were carried out as a part of “Safe Tourist Places for women” project. The motive of the initiative is to make tourist destinations travel-friendly and safe for women.

Following instructions of district collector Priyank Mishra, separate teams were constituted for conducting these activities at three destinations. On Friday, a security audit was conducted at the bus stand and other important places including the fort in Dhar, and historical places in Mandu and Bagh.

Praveen Sharma, nodal officer, district archaeology, tourism and culture council, Gayatri Parihar, director of Vasudha Sansthan and Piyush Joshi, from Dhar civic body were also present during the safety audit in Dhar. Audits were conducted jointly by the team of Vasudha Vikas Sanstha, police department, the municipality and the departments concerned for better coordination. Mayuri Verma CMO Mandav Municipal Council, Prashant Pathankar, Archaeological Survey of India, Prakash Shahi Sub-Inspector outpost Mandav were present at Mandu safety audits.

In the first phase of the ambitious project, the government aims at securing 50 tourist destinations in 20 clusters of all 6 cultural zones for women travellers with the support of the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD).