Russian Consulate Urges DGP & CP To File FIR Against Industrialist

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The consulate general of the Russian Federation in Mumbai has urged director general of police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena, commissioner of police (CP) of Indore Rakesh Gupta and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Abhinav Vishwakarma to lodge the FIR of its citizen Gourav Ahlawat, who is currently staying in the city, against industrialist Sanjay Jaiswani for cheating.

Maxim A. Aleshin, Senior Consul in the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Mumbai, in an e-mail sent to DGP Saxena, CP Gupta and DCP Vishwakarma, has mentioned that Gourav Ahlawat, Russian citizen who is a resident of Moscow, approached the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Mumbai. He is concerned with the the behaviour of the local police (Lasudia Police Station) towards the Russian citizen.

Maxim has urged that authorities look into the matter and instruct concerned police authorities to undertake due investigation, guarantee and protect the legitimate rights and interests of Gourav and lodge an FIR in his case.

Gourav informed that he is trying to lodge an FIR against industrialist Sanjay Jaiswani for the past few days, who has cheated him in the business. He said that on Tuesday he also went to the Jansunvai held at Collector office to meet Collector Asheesh Singh, but the meeting could not take place as the Collector was not available at his office.