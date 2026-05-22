RTI Raises Questions Over Rambhapur Bapaji Hospital Operations In Meghnagar | Representative Image

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Serious questions have surfaced over the functioning of “Bapaji Hospital” in Rambhapur village of Meghnagar after the Health Department allegedly failed to provide complete information regarding the doctors posted at the facility under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Bedawali resident Kalsingh Machar had sought details from the District Medical Officer regarding the hospital’s licence, names of doctors, educational qualifications and Medical Council registration numbers. However, the department reportedly left all columns related to doctors blank and only shared details of the nursing staff.

The issue has triggered concerns over the operation of private hospitals in the tribal-dominated district, where villagers allegedly remain unaware of medical regulations and qualifications of practitioners. Allegations have also emerged that many hospitals display boards carrying names of MBBS, MD and specialist doctors, while treatment is allegedly carried out by degree holders from other streams.

The RTI response has raised questions over who is operating facilities such as surgery units, OT, sonography, X-ray and pathology labs at the 20-bed hospital if no qualified specialists are officially listed. According to rules under the Madhya Pradesh Uprastha Gruh and Paediatric Establishments (Registration and Licensing) Act, registered doctors are mandatory for operating hospitals and nursing homes.

Machar alleged that the institution is registered as “President Rambhapur Jeev Daya Samajik Sansthan” but is functioning publicly as “Bapaji Hospital,” potentially misleading rural patients. He said the matter would be raised before the State Information Commission, State Medical Council and Social Welfare Department.