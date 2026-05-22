MY Hospital Guard Dies By Suicide; Blames Wife & In-Laws In A Video In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A security guard employed at MY Hospital allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside a hotel room near Sarwate Bus Stand on Thursday. Before taking the drastic step, the deceased recorded a video on his mobile phone, accusing his wife and in-laws of severe harassment.

According to Chhoti Gwaltoli sub-inspector Satyajeet Chouhan, the police identified the deceased as Praveen Nigama, a resident of Kibe Compound. The incident came to light when hotel staff discovered him hanging in his room and immediately alerted the police.

A police team rushed to the spot, inspected the room, and sent the body for an autopsy. While investigators recovered no suicide note from the scene, Chouhan said that Nigama had checked into the hotel on Thursday, and a thorough investigation into the matter is underway.

In the video recorded shortly before his death, Nigama levelled serious allegations of mental torture against his wife, mother-in-law, and other members of his in-laws' family.

"I am ending my life. I cannot live like this anymore. I have been exploited for so many days. My wife, her two sisters, and her mother have wronged me. I am dying now," Nigama said in the video.

The police stated that experts will formally investigate the video clip as part of the ongoing probe.

IMC assistant CSI attempts suicide

Mahendra Singh Chouhan, an assistant chief sanitary inspector (CSI) at Indore Municipal Corporation's zone 6, allegedly attempted to commit suicide by consuming some poisonous substance near Robot Square.

Rescuers rushed him to a private hospital near Khajrana Square in critical condition, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Sendhav, officers recovered no suicide note from the scene. The reason behind his drastic step remains unclear as investigators have yet to record his statement.