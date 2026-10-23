RSS Top Brass To Meet In Indore After 26 Years, Mohan Bhagwat Among 450-Plus Delegates | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a long gap of 26 years, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is going to organise the significant annual meeting of its top brass, Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (All-India Executive Council), in the city at Daly College on Nov 2, 3 and 4.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be present for all three days of the meeting. The top-level office-bearers of RSS will discuss crucial national and international issues.

Sunil Ambekar, all-India publicity chief of RSS, informed here on Thursday that the meeting will be attended by the RSS 'Sarsanghchalak', Mohan Bhagwat; the 'Sarkaryavah', Dattatreya Hosabale; all six 'Sah-Sarkaryavahs' (joint general secretaries); other heads of all-India functional departments; and members of the executive body.

The All-India Executive Council includes the 'Sanghchalaks', 'Karyavahs' and 'Pracharaks', along with their respective deputies ('Sah-Sanghchalaks', 'Sah-Karyavahs' and 'Sah-Pracharaks'), from all 46 provinces ('Prants') of the RSS organisational structure.

Additionally, the 'Sanghchalaks', 'Karyavahs' and 'Pracharaks', as well as their deputies, from all 11 regions ('Kshetras') of the organisation will also be present. In all, over 450 delegates are likely to participate in the meeting. 26 years ago, such a meeting was held in the city in 2000 at Keshav Vidyapeeth.

The series of programmes marking the RSS centenary year, which had been underway across the country for the past year, concluded during the recently celebrated festival of 'Vijayadashami'.

The meeting will focus on following up on the significant points raised by the 'Sarsanghchalak' in his address during the 'Vijayadashami' celebrations. A review of all the programmes conducted during the centenary year will also be undertaken.

Furthermore, the meeting is expected to feature comprehensive discussions on critical contemporary issues, including content for new media platforms, the problem of drug abuse, interference by external forces and the global landscape.