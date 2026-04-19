RSS Holds Outreach Programmes In Indore To Mark Centenary Year |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Marking the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a series of interactive gatherings with prominent citizens are being organised as part of year-long outreach programmes. These events aim to strengthen dialogue with the public and highlight the century-long journey of the organisation.

RSS Pracharak and Akhil Bharatiya Sanyojak of Pragna Pravah, J Nandakumar, interacted with researchers, scientists, and professionals, including chartered accountants (CAs), company secretaries (CSs) and architects, during several gatherings.

Addressing the audience, Nandakumar said that the awakened Indian society is the true result of the Sangh’s 100 years of dedication. He explained that the foundation of India rests on dharma, meaning the highest conduct, sensitivity and behaviour expected from individuals in every circumstance.

Akhil Bharatiya Sah Sampark Pramukh Bharat Bhushan addressed young entrepreneurs and members of Matrushakti, outlining the background of RSS founder Dr Hedgewar and the development of the unique shakha system for character building.

Similarly, Pragna Pravah Akhil Bharatiya Sah Sanyojak Deepak Sharma interacted with representatives from sports and trade organisations, emphasising unity and collective effort for national progress.

Across the metropolis, dialogues have been planned at 59 locations, with 35 already completed, while the remaining programmes will be held next week.