Indore News: Full Malwa Reach'; RSS Eyes Expansion On 100% Of Villages And Neighbourhoods, And 90% Of Households Of The Malwa Region | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has claimed that it has reached 100% of villages and neighbourhoods and 90% of households in the Malwa region during its centenary year.

To further strengthen its organisational structure, the RSS has decided to divide the Malwa region into separate Indore and Ujjain divisions from March 2027.

RSS Malwa Prant Sanghachalak Dr Prakash Shastri, along with senior RSS leader Vinit Nawathe, shared these details while interacting with the media on Tuesday. The briefing followed the All India Representatives Assembly held recently in Panipat, Haryana.

Dr Shastri also outlined activities undertaken in the centenary year across the Malwa region.

Expansion of activities

In the Malwa region, a total of 5,049 shakhas, including 527 student and college-level shakhas, are being conducted across 3,292 locations. This year, the region saw an increase of 150 student shakhas.

Additionally, 1,961 weekly gatherings are being organised across the region.

The Malwa region has 672 seva bastis engaged in service activities, of which 299 bastis also host shakhas.

Home contact campaign

Under the ‘Home Contact Campaign’, teams comprising over 82,000 volunteers reached around 32 lakh families across 1,359 mandals and 969 localities.

Volunteers covered all 12,246 villages in the Malwa region and all urban neighbourhoods as part of the campaign.

RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale also participated in the campaign in the city.

Special contact initiative

RSS said a ‘Special Contact Initiative’ will continue across the country, including in the Malwa region, involving outreach to individuals from diverse backgrounds to collaborate on areas of mutual agreement.

First national-level RSS meet in city

Dr Shastri said that for the first time, the RSS All-India Executive Council meeting will be held in the city later this year, likely between October and November.

Around 450 workers from across the country, including members of the All-India Executive Committee, are expected to attend the meeting. Senior RSS leaders, including Dr Mohan Bhagwat, are likely to be present.