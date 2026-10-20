RSS Centenary Celebrations Thousands To Join Grand Vijayadashami March In Indore On October 25 | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will organise its annual grand Vijayadashami 'Path Sanchalan' (march) in the city on Sunday, Oct 25. Thousands of volunteers from across the district will participate.

The marches will originate from approximately 345 localities ('bastis') across 34 towns in the city's four metropolitan districts and 65 'mandals' (sub-units) spread across six blocks in the Mhow rural area.

Volunteers have been preparing for the event for the past month. At all 'shakhas' (local units), 'swayamsevaks' are practising 'Samata' (coordinated drills).

This year, marches from every locality will pass through main thoroughfares, with local units having already finalised their routes. 'Shastra Pujan' (worship of arms) ceremonies will also be held at all 'shakhas' and localities on Vijayadashami.

Gathering of volunteers

A grand gathering of RSS volunteers from all district units will take place at Daly College on Oct 28 at 4.30 pm, marking the culmination of the organisation's centenary year celebrations.

Active 'swayamsevaks' from across the district will participate in the gathering, themed 'Charaiveti, Charaiveti'.

The RSS has completed 100 years of its nation-building mission. The organisation maintains that its endeavour to transform society through individual transformation, with the aim of restoring India to its pinnacle of glory, will continue with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

The gathering's theme reflects the organisation's commitment to ensuring that its activities and mission continue to progress steadily in the years ahead.