Aaradhya Rajput Wins Double Crown, Abu Bakar Clinches Men's Title At Indore Table Tennis Championship | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aaradhya Rajput emerged as the standout performer at the Sharad Sanghi Memorial Indore District Table Tennis Championship, completing a memorable double by winning the women’s singles and U-19 girls’ singles titles at Abhay Prashal.

In the women’s final, Aaradhya defeated Bhagyashree Dave 4-2 after blanking Aadhya Parashar 4-0 in the semifinal.

She then returned to claim the U-19 girls’ crown, edging Bhagyashree 3-2 in a closely fought final. Aaradhya had earlier beaten Saanvi Singhal 3-0 in the semifinal.

In the men’s singles final, Abu Bakar defeated Hemant Raman 4-2 to lift the title. Abu had survived a tough semifinal against Anuj Soni, winning 4-3, while Hemant beat Mridul Purohit 4-2.

The U-19 boys’ title went to Mridul Joshi, who defeated Abu Bakar 3-1 in the final. Mridul beat Mridul Purohit 3-1 in the semifinal, while Abu overcame Aabhi Jain 3-0.

The prize distribution ceremony was held in the presence of Sanghi Brothers director Ravish Bafna and Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association vice-president Om Soni.



FINAL RESULTS

Men - Abu Bakar beat Hemant Raman 4-2

Women - Aaradhya Rajput beat Bhagyashree Dave 4-2

U-19 Boys - Mridul Joshi beat Abu Bakar 3-1

U-19 Girls - Aaradhya Rajput beat Bhagyashree Dave 3-2