 Aaradhya Rajput Wins Double Crown, Abu Bakar Clinches Men's Title At Indore Table Tennis Championship
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Aaradhya Rajput Wins Double Crown, Abu Bakar Clinches Men's Title At Indore Table Tennis Championship

Aaradhya Rajput won women's singles and U-19 girls' titles at the Sharad Sanghi Memorial Indore District Table Tennis Championship on October 19. She defeated Bhagyashree Dave in both finals. Abu Bakar claimed the men's singles crown, while Mridul Joshi emerged victorious in U-19 boys' singles at Abhay Prashal, Indore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 19, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
Aaradhya Rajput Wins Double Crown, Abu Bakar Clinches Men's Title At Indore Table Tennis Championship
Aaradhya Rajput Wins Double Crown, Abu Bakar Clinches Men's Title At Indore Table Tennis Championship | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aaradhya Rajput emerged as the standout performer at the Sharad Sanghi Memorial Indore District Table Tennis Championship, completing a memorable double by winning the women’s singles and U-19 girls’ singles titles at Abhay Prashal.

In the women’s final, Aaradhya defeated Bhagyashree Dave 4-2 after blanking Aadhya Parashar 4-0 in the semifinal.

She then returned to claim the U-19 girls’ crown, edging Bhagyashree 3-2 in a closely fought final. Aaradhya had earlier beaten Saanvi Singhal 3-0 in the semifinal.

In the men’s singles final, Abu Bakar defeated Hemant Raman 4-2 to lift the title. Abu had survived a tough semifinal against Anuj Soni, winning 4-3, while Hemant beat Mridul Purohit 4-2.

The U-19 boys’ title went to Mridul Joshi, who defeated Abu Bakar 3-1 in the final. Mridul beat Mridul Purohit 3-1 in the semifinal, while Abu overcame Aabhi Jain 3-0.

The prize distribution ceremony was held in the presence of Sanghi Brothers director Ravish Bafna and Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association vice-president Om Soni.

FINAL RESULTS
Men - Abu Bakar beat Hemant Raman 4-2
Women - Aaradhya Rajput beat Bhagyashree Dave 4-2
U-19 Boys - Mridul Joshi beat Abu Bakar 3-1
U-19 Girls - Aaradhya Rajput beat Bhagyashree Dave 3-2

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