Rs 8,792 Cr Power Subsidy Given In Malwa-Nimar In One Year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A whopping subsidy of Rs 8,792 crore has been given to an average 47 lakh electricity consumers in last one year. In the ongoing financial year, the amount of this subsidy stands around Rs 9,200 crore so far.

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director Amit Tomar said that as per instructions from the state government, every eligible consumer is being given the benefit of subsidy.

As part of Griha Jyoti Yojana, Tomar said that a subsidy of Rs 1,699 crore has been given to an average of 33.21 lakh consumers in last one year.

Similarly, a subsidy of Rs 2,463 crore was given to Rs 4.65 lakh eligible consumers from SC/ST category were given free electricity for agricultural purpose.

Likewise, under the Kisan Jyoti Yojana, a subsidy of Rs 4,357 crore was provided to 9.46 lakh farmers, Rs 144 crore to 9,865 farmers with motor above 10 HP, and Rs 102 crore subsidy for 37 lift irrigation schemes related to high tension connections.

The MD said that Rs 4,733 operators of power loom units have been also given subsidy of Rs 23 crore, gram panchayats and city councils of Rs 2.30 crore on 1,316 connections for street lighting.

Tomar said that the government is providing subsidy to simplify the lives of common people, reduce the burden of bills and help the needy.

“Continuous review of providing subsidy to each eligible person is done at the headquarters, region and district level in the corporate sector. Feedback on getting subsidy is also taken,” he added.

