Rs 4.3 Cr Mandi Fraud: MP Farmers To Receive Full Refund Soon

MLA Sachin Birla discussing with officials and farmers | FP Photo

SANAWAD (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Sachin Birla, on Tuesday, convened a pivotal meeting with officials and farmers at the Mandi office regarding reimbursing Rs 4.3 crore to farmers defrauded in the Krishi Upaj Mandi.

During the meeting, MLA informed the affected farmers that the government had secured Rs 1.4 crore from the auction of properties owned by businessman Anil Malakar, responsible for the fraud. Additionally, an estimated Rs 50 lakh is expected soon from the auction of Malakar's agricultural land in Kasrawad.

Birla assured that he would raise the issue in the upcoming assembly session and discuss it with the Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister to ensure the full amount is returned. The remaining Rs 1.9 crore from Malakar's properties is anticipated within 15 days. If the entire amount is not recovered, the shortfall will be covered by the Mandi Board.

In the meeting, it was decided to halt Mandi operations until the farmers receive their full refund. SDM Pratap Singh Agasya, joint director of Mandi Board Indore Mahendra Singh Chauhan also attended the meeting alongside the aggrieved farmers.

Notably, Anil Malakar disappeared after purchasing gram worth Rs 4.3 crore from 200 farmers at Sanawad Krishi Upaj Mandi, causing a 15-day shutdown.