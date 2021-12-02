Rs 200-crore land scam: Court sends Sudhir Das into remand for six more days

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Local court here in Dhar extended police remand of Sudhir Das, one of the key conspirator in the Rs 200 crore St Teresa School land scam.

Police also received remand of another accused Vivek Tiwari till December 6, while search for other 15 accused who are still out of police reach is going on.

Police registered case against 27 and arrested 12 out of them, including five women.

Meanwhile, to protest against the objection of the local administration action in the matter, lawyers in Dhar remained abstained from their work.

Locals allege that some government officials are also involved in the scam and their role may be revealed during the investigation as land diversion permission has been granted by municipality.

If the land belongs to the government, then the diversion registry of the land will come under all scrutiny.

When contacted Dhar superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh said that everything is under investigation. Till now no one has been bailed out of the 12 arrested accused.

Earlier, on Tuesday local court turned down the bail plea of 12 alleged accused who were arrested by Dhar police. Those who applied for bail include key conspirator Vivek Tiwari and 5 women. Fifteen alleged accused are still out of police reach, SP Singh on Tuesday announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on main accused Sudhir Jain and a reward of Rs 5,000 on others who are still on the run.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:39 PM IST