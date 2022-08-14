Rs 200 cr loan disbursed to self-help groups of state; Khargone district SHGs get Rs 3 cr loan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday held a virtual dialogue with women of self help groups (SHGs) of the state. Chief Minister Chouhan, after interacting with self-help women, distributed a loan of Rs 200 crore to them.

Along with this, through the programme, cheques of loans sanctioned from various banks were also distributed to the women of self-help groups of the state. Emphasising on women empowerment, the state government is now connecting poor women of rural areas with employment through the State Rural Livelihood Mission.

Adequate amount of loan is also being provided by the state government to the women of SHGs.

The women of Self Help Groups in the district directly connected through VC in the NIC room located in the new Collectorate building. The women of self-help groups learned about the success of self-help groups and public welfare schemes of various departments in the program.

A total loan of Rs 3,05,89,000 was distributed to 180 self-help groups operating in various development blocks of Khargone district.

During this, additional CEO of district panchayat Purushottam Patidar, lead bank manager Pradeep Murudkar, district project manager Seema Ningwal, district manager finance Kiran Kathane, regional manager of MP Gramin Bank, Shaheed Khan of HDFC Bank Khargone, NRLM block manager Khargone Dharmendra Dubey, assistant staff and women of self-help groups from villages were present.