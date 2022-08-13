Khargone: Dhar dam breach; evacuated villagers assured of safety

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The government immediately started rescuing residents after the news of leakage in the newly constructed Kothida-Bharudpura dam on the Karamriver in Dhar district as part of the precautionary measures in the downstream villages.

Villagers, however, evacuated earlier in the day came back home after observing normalcy. But, after instructions of collector Purushottam, residents of six villages of Maheshwar were again taken to the relief camps set up at safer places. The rescue mission which started at 9:00 pm continued till 2:00 am.

A meeting to ebb the flow of water and spillage at the dam was also organised by the Water Resources Department. For this, Indore divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma, IG Rakesh Gupta, collector and SP Dharamvir Singh reached Jalkota of Maheshwar tehsil at 10:00 pm on Friday.

While communicating with the rescued villagers, the commissioner assured them that their safety is the priority of the government. He added, the administration has arranged enough food, water, beds, and transportation facilities in the relief camp to make them feel like home. As soon as the condition gets better, they will be free to go back to their respective villages.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 18 villages evacuated after soil erosion in Karam Dam in Dhar