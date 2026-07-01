Rotary Clubs Launch Major Tree Plantation Drive |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Marking the start of Rotary's new session with a pledge to social service and environmental protection, various Rotary clubs organised a large-scale tree plantation drive at the Shiv Shakti Sarovar Retreat Centre of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya on Nemawar Road.

The programme aimed to spread the message of nature conservation by planting as many saplings as possible.

Rotary district Environment Secretary Sunil Ojha was the chief guest. Rotary Secretary Sarjeev Patel welcomed the attendees.

Prominent participants in the plantation drive included Rotary Club Indore Grand President Arvind Gaur and Secretary Dinesh Panchal, Rotary Club Indore Annapurna President O.P. Dubey, Rotary Club Indore Marshal Secretary Hemant Tiwari, Rotary Club Indore Corporate President Nirmal Dubey and Secretary Mishra Ji, Rotary Club Indore Malvika President Sarita Dubey, Rotary Club Indore Holkar President Nagori Ji, and Rotary Club Indore Valley President Rakesh Bamoria, along with many other Rotarians.

Brahma Kumari sisters Revati, Durga and Ayushi said environmental protection is not only a social duty but also a spiritual responsibility.

They added that goodwill and pure intentions towards nature help keep the earth green and ecologically balanced.

The event concluded with collective prayers for global welfare and environmental conservation.