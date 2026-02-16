Roots And Rituals: Why Ancient Wisdom Is The Ultimate 2026 Life Skill |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an era of rapid digital change and shifting family dynamics, the upcoming sacred thread ceremony in Indore is more than just a tradition - it is a masterclass in modern resilience.

As the city prepares for the initiation of Priyavrajrai Bawashri and Souhard Sharma, Divyeshkumarji Maharajshri explains why the ancient path of dharma is the most logical way to navigate the complexities of the 21st century.

A word with Divyeshkumarji Maharajshri

Q: You are passing the torch to the fourth generation. In one sentence, what is the most important lesson these boys must never forget?

Maharajshri: "Stay rooted in your identity; if you are truly connected to your roots, you will always be strong, you will never have to bow down, and you will grow to your full potential."

Q: How can an ancient ritual like the Upanayana help a child stay focused in today's world of smartphones and constant alerts?

Maharajshri: "Dharma is actually a set of life skills. Today, we struggle because of the nuclear family setup and a lack of patience. These rituals tune in a person’s skills, teaching them how to live with discipline even amidst modern distractions."

Q: The schedule mentions Medha Janan. How does this ceremony actually help a modern student's brain and concentration?

Maharajshri: "In the past, there was a communication gap, but we are returning to the ancient way—like the Bhagavad Gita—where logic is key. Medha Janan encourages students to ask questions. When you learn with logic, dharma isn't just a ritual; it becomes a practical tool for everyday concentration."

Q: Growing up is tough. What is your secret to building the inner strength a young person needs to face the future?

Maharajshri: "The secret is the Guru and the Vedas. Through the Yagnopavit, the student gains a guide. This is why India was and will always be Jagat Guru - even foreigners are now coming to us to learn how to stay strong and rooted."

Q: How do the God Bharai celebrations help the boys feel ready for this big change in their lives?

Maharajshri: "It is a celebration of belonging. When this happens at the house of a Guru, it feels as if Vallabhacharya himself has descended. Seeing families from all over India arrive in Indore with such excitement prepares the boys emotionally to lead the next generation."

Q: Modern music is often loud and fast. How does the calm, traditional Rasiya Gaan at this event help people find mental peace?

Maharajshri: "Modern music is a momentary feeling that fades. Rasiya Gaan is classical-based and sung by those who witnessed the Divine. It has healing values that stay with you forever, helping you witness the presence of God rather than just listening to noise."

Q: How can the local community help these boys as they start this new journey?

Maharajshri: "By staying connected. Our future generation is getting ready. When the community joins the Vineki procession or the kirtans, they aren't just spectators; they are helping protect a heritage that keeps us all from wavering."

Join the celebration

The Shri Shubh Yagnopavit Prastav Sevanuragi Samiti invites everyone to walk with the community. The grand Vineki procession begins at the Shri Govardhannath ji Temple on 18 February at 19:00, leading into the main ceremony on the morning of the 19th at Dastur Garden.