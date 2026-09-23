Road-Widening Row Erupts In Ujjain’s Bajrang Colony Over Alleged Alignment Change | Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute has erupted over the proposed 40-foot road widening in Bajrang Colony in Jaisingpura, with Pragatisheel Mahila Suraksha Sangh alleging that the alignment is being changed for private benefit.

The Sangh submitted a memorandum to the collector, divisional commissioner, Zone Number 3 and municipal commissioner at a public hearing on Tuesday.

It alleged that relatives of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were using their influence to get the road alignment changed.

According to the memorandum submitted by Rani Khan, national finance secretary and state president of the organisation, a 40-foot road is proposed from Jaisingpura underpass to Chardham Parking via Nutan School.

The memorandum alleged that relatives of the Chief Minister recently purchased 8.5 bigha of land where they intend to build a luxury hotel.

It claimed the road plan was altered to provide access to the proposed hotel and was being forcibly routed through Bajrang Colony.

The Sangh claimed the widening would affect homes of thousands of Sanatanis of the 56 Vanshi Samaj living 200 metres inside the area and the ancient abode of Chhappan Bhagwan Takshak Nag Maharaj.

The memorandum also cited a direction of the Indore Bench of the High Court regarding removal of illegal constructions, mutts, hotels and restaurants within a 200-metre radius of the Kshipra river ghat.

The Sangh suggested six alternative routes, including Jaisingpura-Chardham Parking via Nutan School, Kshipra river ghat, Mahakal Lok, Mahakal Ghati, Narsingh Ghat Road and Harsiddhi Road.

Ashram gives land for road widening

Shri Abhiram Ashram in Jaisingpura has voluntarily handed over 4,000 square feet of land to the administration for road widening. Ashutosh Acharya, founder and president of the ashram, described it as his contribution to the city's development.

A 60-foot-wide road is being constructed from Jaisingpura underpass via Nutan School to Chardham Parking, with part of the ashram land falling in its alignment.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation executive engineer Rahul Chauhan said the ashram had voluntarily given half of its land, measuring 4,000 square feet, to the administration and was itself removing the pucca construction from the site.

The 18-metre-wide CC road is expected to improve connectivity to Triveni Ghat.