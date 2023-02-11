Road widening: Collector discusses resettlement issues

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Units whose lands would be earmarked/taken for the expansion of MR-4 and RW-1 roads would be resettled. This was informed by collector Dr Ilyaraja.

After inspecting the proposed expansion of MR-4 and RW1, the collector discussed the matter with the industrialists on- the-spot and also ordered the officials to resolve their problems. The collector also visited M/S Mystery Die Tools and Power Battery and gauged their problems. Amit Dhakad briefed the collector about the practical difficulties of the industries and requested appropriate solutions.

During inspection, former AIMP president, Pramod Dafaria, industrialist Sachin Bansal, Vijay Goel, Sudhir Jaiswal, Vipin Mistry, general manager of the District Industry Centre (DIC) SS Mandloi, manager Eti Sharma, officers of IMC etc. were present.

President of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh, Yogesh Mehta, and secretary, Tarun Vyas, relentlessly mentioned the issue to the collector.

