RMO suspended for govt funds misuse

Resident Medical Officer, district hospital, Burhapur, (posted at Dhar district) Prateek Navlakhe, has been suspended under 9, 1 directive of Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, control and appeal rule) 1966.

The following action has been taken as per order of the Additional Director Directorate of Health Services, Madhya Pradesh, June 11, 2022.During the suspension period, his headquarter has been considered under Chief Medical and Health Officer, District Sidhi.

As per suspension order, Navlakhe have been found indulged in misappropriation of government funds. He along with two other youtubers named (Sanjay Dubey and Rajesh Nimbodkar) withdrew Rs 1.40 Cr by creating fake firm from government funds in September 2020. After two or three month of money withdrawal, accused allegedly closed all the bank accounts. The money belongs to patient welfare committee and treasury. Police suspected that the scam amount is expected to reach up to 15 crores.

Police department promptly registered a case of fraud and embezzlements against booked trio under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, nabbed youtubers while accused RMO is still on run.

Superintendent of police Rahul Lodha told that Navlakhe opened fake accounts in the name of class IV employees of the district hospital, Burhanpur in September 2020. As many as three cases have been registered against him.

After being relieved from the District Hospital Burhanpur for the new posting in District Hospital Dhar, Prateek Navalkhe remained absent from his official duty place without giving any prior notice.

