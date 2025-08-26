 Rituals Holds Deep Significance In Parthiv Ganesh Sthapana
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreRituals Holds Deep Significance In Parthiv Ganesh Sthapana

Rituals Holds Deep Significance In Parthiv Ganesh Sthapana

Priest from Khajrana Temple shares sacred timings and traditions for installing Bappa with devotion, purity and prosperity

Mahima KesharwaniUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 01:23 AM IST
article-image
Rituals holds deep significance in Parthiv Ganesh Sthapana | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): When it comes to Parthiv Ganesh Sthapana, rituals hold deep significance. Priest Vineet Bhatt of Shri Ganpati Mandir, Khajrana, has shared the precise method and auspicious timings for installation.

The idol should be placed facing east or west on a decorated wooden chowki. First, draw a swastik, then spread a red cloth, symbol of energy and auspiciousness. Over it, create a mound of wheat and gently place the idol, making sure that the direction of the trunk is on the left side.

Worship may follow Panchopachar (five offerings—sandal paste, flowers, incense, lamp and food) or Shodashopachar (sixteen steps including invocation, clothes, fragrance, flowers, lamp, food, mantras and dakshina). The most cherished offering remains modak or jaggery laddoo, dearest to Ganeshji.

The priest emphasises purity of form. Idols must show Ganesh in calm, traditional style with trunk bent leftwards. Unconventional depictions—like police, doctor or musician are discouraged.

FPJ Shorts
UP Govt Approves Reopening Of Scholarship Portal For 2024-25 Applicants
UP Govt Approves Reopening Of Scholarship Portal For 2024-25 Applicants
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Questions BJP's Silence Over Akhilesh Dubey’s Arrest
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Questions BJP's Silence Over Akhilesh Dubey’s Arrest
UP Chief Electoral Officer Asks Samajwadi Party To Submit Original Copies Of 18,000 Affidavits
UP Chief Electoral Officer Asks Samajwadi Party To Submit Original Copies Of 18,000 Affidavits
PM Modi Dedicates Mahesana–Palanpur Rail Doubling & Gauge Conversion Projects - VIDEO
PM Modi Dedicates Mahesana–Palanpur Rail Doubling & Gauge Conversion Projects - VIDEO
Read Also
Bhopal: Security Beefed Up For Ganesh Utsav, Dol Gyaras, Milad-Un-Nabi
article-image

Idols are kept for 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 or 11 days, with daily worship. During immersion, the idol should not be thrown but released gently into water with chants of love and respect. As the city is already resonating with the buzz of Ganesh Chaturthi shopping, colourful markets and glowing decorations, that familiar joy of welcoming Bappa is in the air.

From families preparing traditional sweets to students in hostels arranging their first Ganpati and devotees celebrating away from home, the excitement cuts across every corner. Indore is once again ready to echo with chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya as the beloved deity arrives to bless homes, mandals and hearts alike.

Understanding the muhurats

Labh (benefit): from 6:09 am to 7:44 am and again 5:13 pm to 6:48 pm. Considered best for traders and professionals seeking growth.

Amrit (nectar): from 7:44 am to 9:18 am and again 9:38 pm to 11:00 pm. Regarded as the most auspicious for all, ensuring overall success and prosperity.

Shubh (good): from 10:53 am to 12:28 pm and later 8:13 pm to 9:38 pm. Favoured for family harmony and auspicious household beginnings.

Char (dynamic): from 3:38 pm to 5:13 pm. Ideal for travellers, students and those in creative or performing fields.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore City Resident's Collection Of Ganesha Idols Reaches 5k

Indore City Resident's Collection Of Ganesha Idols Reaches 5k

Results Of Professional & Executive Programme Exams Announced; ICSI Releases Results On Its Website...

Results Of Professional & Executive Programme Exams Announced; ICSI Releases Results On Its Website...

Indore: Stepfather Gets Multiple Life Terms For Raping Minor Daughter

Indore: Stepfather Gets Multiple Life Terms For Raping Minor Daughter

Iconic Sarafa Chowpatty In Indore To Stay; Traders Cry Foul

Iconic Sarafa Chowpatty In Indore To Stay; Traders Cry Foul

Indore: RTO Seizes 18 Buses For Illegal Parking

Indore: RTO Seizes 18 Buses For Illegal Parking