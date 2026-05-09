Rising Temperatures And Severe Summer Conditions: Locals Demand Swimming Pool In Susner | FP photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rising temperatures and severe summer conditions, residents in Susner have intensified their demand for the construction of a swimming pool in the town. Locals said the drying of the Kanthal River and other water sources has left children and youth without safe places to seek relief from the heat.

The issue drew attention after children in Adda Gali locality began using a small trough-like structure near an old water tank as a temporary swimming spot. According to residents, Ward Number Five councillor Sneha Parmar arranged for the area to be cleaned and filled with water, allowing children from nearby areas to gather there during the summer heat.

Residents said children were spending several hours playing in the water while passersby stopped to watch the unusual scene. However, citizens also raised concerns over the lack of proper and secure recreational water facilities in the town.

They warned that dependence on temporary arrangements could lead to accidents and stressed the need for a permanent solution. Municipal Council president Pradeep Soni said the council would consider the proposal and explore future plans for safe swimming facilities in the town.