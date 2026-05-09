Indore Weather: Heat Intensifies After Bried Relief As Day Temperature Crosses 41°C

Mumbai Records 6°C Temperature Drop Following Early March Heat Peak | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After nearly a week of relief from intense heat, temperatures have started rising again in Indore, with the day temperature crossing 41 degrees Celsius on Friday.

According to the Meteorological Department, the city witnessed a sharp rise of nearly 2 degrees Celsius in the daytime temperature after a comparatively cooler spell over the past week.

Weather experts have predicted a further gradual increase in temperature over the next three to four days, likely intensifying the heatwave conditions across the city.

The weather remained clear since Saturday morning, with strong sunlight adding to the heat during the day. Officials said the impact of rising temperatures is expected to remain significant, especially during afternoon hours.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39.9 degrees Celsius, which was considered normal for this period. However, by Friday afternoon, the temperature climbed to 41.2 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

Night temperatures also remained above normal despite a slight dip. While Thursday night recorded 26.3 degrees Celsius, around three degrees above normal, Friday night settled at 25.1 degrees Celsius, still higher than the seasonal average.

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The rising heat has started affecting daily life in the city, particularly between 12 pm and 4 pm. Vehicular movement on roads remained comparatively lower during peak afternoon hours as residents avoided stepping out in the scorching heat. Some relief, however, was felt during the evening.

Meteorologists said temperatures on Saturday are likely to remain between 41 and 42 degrees Celsius.

According to weather department data, Indore has previously recorded extreme temperatures above 46 degrees Celsius during May. The highest temperature of 46 degrees Celsius was recorded on May 31, 1994.

Despite the intense heat, May also witnesses weather fluctuations in the city, including cloud cover and occasional rainfall. Last year, Indore received nearly three inches of rainfall during the month. Between 2014 and 2023, rainfall was recorded in May on nine occasions.