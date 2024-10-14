Indore Weather Updates: Light Showers Turn City Cool Following Hot Day | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The trend of unpredictable weather continued on Sunday as the city witnessed three different weather conditions throughout the day. The day started with a clear sky but the day temperature increased by three degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours i.e. over 32 degrees Celsius, turning it hot and humid.

However, light showers in many parts of the city coupled with stormy winds changed the weather conditions in a totally opposite direction from where the day started. The change in weather turned the city evening pleasant with cool breeze blowing across the city.

Meanwhile, officials of the meteorological department said that the fluctuation in weather conditions would continue throughout the week as the temperature and weather conditions would remain the same like hot and humid day but rain in the evening. Winds were blowing at speeds of 20 kilometres per hour and sudden rainfall and thundering gave a tough time to the commuters going home from work.

“The well-marked low-pressure area over east central and adjoining west-central Arabian sea with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level persisted over the same region. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the central Arabian Sea. The upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal now lies over north interior Tamil Nadu and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level tilting south westward with height,” Met officials said.

Under the influence of these conditions, isolated light rainfall activity with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) is very likely over Madhya Pradesh from Oct 26 to 30,” Met officials added. The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 32.6 degrees Celsius which was normal while the night temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius which was four degrees Celsius above normal.