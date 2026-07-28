Rising Narmada Backwater Threatens Rajghat Connectivity | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Narmada backwater level at Rajghat reached 128.50 metres on Monday, raising concerns over the village's road connectivity as monsoon rains and continuous inflows from upstream reservoirs continue to increase the water level.

The old Rajghat bridge has already been completely submerged, while the backwater has now reached the causeway leading to the village.

Officials said that if the water level rises by another 2 to 2.5 metres, the causeway will also go underwater.

At around 131 metres, Rajghat village will lose its road connection and once again turn into an island, disrupting the movement of residents and essential services.

Every year, the Narmada backwater peaks during August, causing prolonged waterlogging in several riverside villages. If the Rajghat ghat is submerged, devotees visiting the Narmada for prayers and holy bathing will have to use Jagirdarpura Ghat instead.

Among the major reservoirs, Omkareshwar Dam recorded a water level of 195.35 metres against its maximum of 196.60 metres, while Indira Sagar Reservoir stood at 250.92 metres against 262.13 metres.

Sardar Sarovar Dam was at 128.50 metres against its maximum level of 138.68 metres. Authorities said all gates and turbines at the three dams remain closed.