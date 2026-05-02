Rising Animal Attacks In Indore Leave Hundreds Injured |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cases of animal-related injuries are steadily rising in the city, with not only stray dogs but also cats, monkeys and rodents contributing to a growing public health concern. According to records from Lal Aspataal, as many as 393 people were injured in April after being attacked by animals such as cats, monkeys, rats and other creatures.

Hospital data reveals that while stray dog bites remain the most common, incidents involving other animals are increasing. In April alone, 4,379 residents reported dog bite injuries. At the same time, hundreds fell victim to attacks or scratches from other animals, highlighting a broader issue of human-animal conflict in urban areas.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed that all victims required anti-rabies or anti-infection injections as a precautionary measure. Medical Officer Dr RP Patel said that among the non-dog-related cases, around 250 people were injured by cats, while several others were attacked by monkeys and rodents. Notably, 35 individuals sustained injuries from monkeys alone, many of whom suffered deep scratches and bites.

The hospital also recorded a total of 14,965 patients visiting the outpatient department (OPD) for such treatments during April, including both new and follow-up cases. Certain days saw a sharp spike in numbers, with over 700 patients seeking treatment in a single day.

Health experts warn that increasing urbanisation, improper waste management and rising stray animal populations are key reasons behind the surge. Authorities have been urged to strengthen animal control measures and public awareness campaigns to prevent further incidents.