Indore News: IMC In The Dock; Sterilisation Claims Fall Flat City Howls In Pain As Strays Bite Over 13.6K In 3 Months | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The rising menace of stray dogs in the city has exposed serious gaps in the Indore Municipal Corporation’s sterilisation drive, with ground realities contradicting claims of effective control.

Despite crores spent on population control, health department data shows that 13,640 citizens suffered dog bites in the first quarter of 2026, pointing to a worsening public safety crisis.

March alone recorded 4,722 cases in 31 days—an average of over 150 attacks daily. Women and children remain the most affected, with 833 women and 787 minors among the injured. Doctors say many cases involve severe wounds requiring prolonged treatment despite anti-rabies vaccination.

The sharp rise has raised questions over the effectiveness of sterilisation and dog-catching drives, which the civic body claims to have implemented for years. While officials reiterate their commitment, residents across several localities report minimal presence of ground teams.

More than 20 areas have emerged as high-risk zones where attacks occur frequently. These include Khajrana’s Hina Colony, Shaheen Nagar Main Road, Jamjam Square, Azad Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Musakhedi, Banganga, Vijay Nagar, Sukhlia, Pardesipura and Dewas Naka, among others.

The problem extends beyond stray dogs. In the past three months, 936 additional bite cases involved animals such as cats, monkeys and rats, adding to the burden on the healthcare system.

With rising injuries and growing public anger, the situation calls for urgent accountability and a reassessment of civic strategies before it escalates into a major public health emergency.