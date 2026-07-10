Rewa-Indore Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Tyre Bursts, All 25 Escape Safely | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was averted after a sleeper bus travelling from Rewa to Indore caught fire following a tyre burst near the Kshipra police station on the outskirts of the city late on Thursday morning.

DSP (Indore Rural) Umakant Choudhary said the incident occurred at around 11.40 am when the bus was travelling from Rewa to Indore. Preliminary investigation revealed that a tyre on the moving bus burst in front of the Kshipra police station, following which the bus caught fire, damaging a major portion of it.

The driver and bus staff quickly evacuated all 25 passengers along with their luggage before the flames spread. As a result, no one was injured in the incident. All the passengers were from Rewa and Satna and were travelling to the city.

A fire brigade from Sanwer reached the spot and started efforts to control the blaze. Police also stopped traffic on both sides of the road about 100 metres from the burning bus to ensure public safety and allow firefighters to carry out the operation. The cause of the fire is being investigated.