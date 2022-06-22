Rewa: 'Chaiwala' in election fray, files nomination for mayoral elections

Representational pic | FPJ

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): With the dates nearing, Urban body elections have become interesting. Candidates are leaving no stone unturned to win the elections.

Now the political excitement has also intensified. With election promises and claims, leaders are also seen coming out on the field. Public relations have been started. Amidst all this agitation, a tea seller is also in the election fray.

Ram Charan Shukla, who set up a tea stall in Rewa, has now staked a claim in the civic polls. He will contest the mayor's election. He idolises Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wished to serve the public just like him. Shukla has made the basic problems of the city his election issue.

After the completion of the nomination process of the civic elections, 14 candidates entered the fray to try their luck at the unreserved seat for the mayor in Rewa Municipal Corporation.

HIS LIFE:

Ram Charan Shukla has been setting up a tea stall for the last 20 years in the main market of Rewa. After filing his nomination for the post of mayor, he started public relations. Ramcharan Shukla says that he is entering the fray by making the basic problems of the city his election issue. He is also getting a lot of support from the general public.

Ramcharan considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his ideal. It was only after he became the PM that Ram Charan Shukla had also kept in mind the desire to try his feet in politics. The mayoral election has given him this opportunity as well. Ram Charan Shukla says that if a chaiwala can run the country by becoming the Prime Minister of the country, why can't I run the Rewa Municipal Corporation.

SOCIAL WORKS:

He has also been doing social work for almost 35 years and is directly related to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. But he is contesting the election as an independent. Notably, the BJP has occupied the post of mayor in Rewa Municipal Corporation ever since the direct system elections started. Public displeasure has also emerged due to the ongoing development works in the city. In such a situation, the people of Rewa have also made up their minds to choose their public representatives apart from BJP and Congress.