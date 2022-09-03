Revenue collection sees quantum jump in Khargone, Rs 2.34 crore collected since April 1

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone district collector Kumar Purshottam chaired a revenue official’s review meeting here in Khargone district headquarters on Saturday.

During the meeting, it was informed that there has been an increase in the revenue collection in the district. This year, total revenue of Rs 2.34 crore has been collected since April 1. Till May 31, the total revenue collection was Rs 38.52 lakh. After this, the revenue officers have performed well as compared to the recovery made in just four months.

In the last 15 days, there has been a recovery of a total of Rs 66.78 lakh in 11 tehsils of the district. The section-wise review was done on many points of revenue in the meeting.

In this meeting, on the instructions of the collector, all SDMs submitted a 15 days progress report of their respective sections through PPT.

During the meeting, collector Kumar instructed the revenue officers to continuously monitor many points apart from the revenue points. These are subjects which are related to the district, which will facilitate the common citizens.

Additional collector JS Baghel, KK Malviya, deputy collector Omnarayan Singh and SDM and tehsildar of the sections along with the mining officer and food supply officer were also present in the meeting.