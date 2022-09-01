Khargone: Nine tractors of sand mafia seized from Narmada's bank

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The mineral department and the police force seized nine tractors of sand mafia who were illegally digging sand from the banks of Narmada at Sulagaon village. According to information, on Monday afternoon, the mining officer received information about the illegal mining of sand from Narmada river banks at Sulagaon. The sand was to be transported to Mandleshwar in tractors. On receipt of the information, the department staff immediately reached the mining site and seized the vehicles. However, they were not able to nab the accused as they fled from the spot.

Reportedly, in Sulgaon, sand was extracted from the Narmada River with the help of engines from about 30 to 40 boats. This helped in the separation of water from sand and then it was directly loaded into tractors. Mineral officer Sawan Chauhan said that during the proceedings, about 40-50 mounds of sand were already accumulated on the banks.

Mandleshwar sub-divisional magistrate Divya Patel also reached the spot and took charge of the case. When tractors were being taken to the Mandleshwar police station, the illegal excavators and their accomplices started creating ruckus at the mining site and tried to take away the captured tractors. But with the help of villagers, SDM put them aside and took away the vehicles. Notably, the whole process ended at 10:00 pm on Tuesday.