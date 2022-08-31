Khargone: Kidnappers fail twice over, put behind bars

Mengaon (Khargone, Madhya Pradesh): They say truth is stranger than fiction. Well, the same was proved once again in Khargone where a bunch of youth who tried to make big money by kidnapping one of their friends failed and then planned to kidnap a student but alert cops foiled their plan and now they are behind the bars.

Mengaon police station in-charge Dinesh Kushwah informed that police arrested four accused including the mastermind Waqar Sheikh, 32, Sohail Khan, 26, both residents of Khargone, Mubashir Ali, 22, a resident of Khajrana, Indore and Dilawar Mohammed, a resident of Khargone.

The accused recently abducted one Ashay Mahajan of Khargone to extort a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from his father, but their plan was foiled after the police team acted immediately into the matter and as a result, the accused left Ashay in a deserted place near Gogawa village. Notably, Waqar, who hatched the entire conspiracy was a close friend of Ashay.

Undeterred by their failure, the accused planned another abduction, a student of Index Medical College in Indore, but Khargone police got a tip-off and put up pickets on the Khalghat Highway. As per the information, police intercepted a white colour Swift car moving towards Indore.

Police arrested Waqar, Sohail and Mubashir from the car. Since the car belongs to Dilawar and he rented this car to the accused, police booked him too for the crime.

Police recovered three mobile phones and a bogus number plate from them. During interrogation, the accused confessed that they were on run for several days after their plan to abduct Ashay failed. After failing in their first attempt, they decided to abduct one of the students of Index Medical College as they heard that children of many rich people are studying there and they can make handsome money from this.

Meanwhile, their plan once again backfired and this landed behind bars.

