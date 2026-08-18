Restaurant Owner’s Son Arrested For Killing 55-Year-Old Staffer Over Work Row In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Banganga police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 55-year-old employee of his father's restaurant by hitting him with a metal rod near the Ganganagar railway tracks.

The deceased, Shriram Rajput, worked as a halwai (cook) at Ruchi Restaurant, owned by the accused's father, Laxminarayan Bhati.

The victim's son, Ravikant Rajput, told police that a dispute broke out on Aug 14 between his father, accused Rahul Bhati and Rahul's friend Raj.

Following an alleged assault by Rahul over the dispute, Shriram stopped going to work. He was also owed two months' wages.

When Shriram stopped reporting for work, Laxminarayan scolded Rahul, blaming his aggressive behaviour for the employee's absence.

Angry over the scolding and suspecting Shriram of stealing money from the restaurant, Rahul allegedly decided to confront him.

Attacked Victim With Bike Shocker Procured From Friend's Garage

Around 5 pm on Sunday, Rahul visited Shriram's house in Shivkanth Nagar. On the pretext of settling the pending wages and mediating a compromise with his friend Raj, Rahul convinced Shriram to accompany him on his two-wheeler.

He took Shriram to the Ganganagar railway tracks and allegedly assaulted him with a metal bike shocker procured from a friend's garage.

During interrogation, Rahul claimed he had initially intended only to beat Shriram, but the head injuries proved fatal.

Banganga police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the BNS and arrested Rahul near MR 10 Square within 24 hours.

ACP Rubina Mizwani said police recovered the murder weapon, the clothes Rahul was wearing during the incident and the motorcycle used in the crime.

Accused Called Victim's Wife After Murder

Following the murder, Rahul allegedly called Shriram's wife and told her that he had killed her husband and that she could take the body. By the time police arrived, stray dogs had mutilated the victim's face and body.

Kin Stage Road Blockade, Demand Strict Action

The victim's family staged a chakkajam (road blockade) near Deepmala Dhaba after receiving the body following the post-mortem.

The family demanded strict punishment for the accused and financial compensation. Senior police officials reached the spot to pacify the family and clear the road.