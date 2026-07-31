Residents' Stone-Pelt Civic Team Serving PMAY Recovery Notices In MP's Dosigaon; Journalist Injured | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Residents allegedly pelted stones at a Municipal Corporation team serving recovery notices to defaulting beneficiaries at EWS flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Dosigaon on Friday, forcing officials and employees to flee the spot.

Police later reached the spot and completed the notice-serving exercise under tight security.

The corporation team, led by Health Officer Rajendra Singh Panwar and officials from the engineering and revenue departments, visited the site at around 11 am to serve final notices to 208 beneficiaries.

The notices directed them to deposit the outstanding Rs 1.80 lakh within three days, failing which the corporation would evict them from Aug 4, initiate legal proceedings and register an FIR.

The protest turned violent as the team began serving the notices. Media person Rajendra Kelwa sustained a fractured hand in the stone-pelting and was admitted to the district hospital.

Municipal Commissioner Anil Bhana later reached the site, while CSP Satyendra Ghanghoria, TI Gayatri Soni and other police personnel supervised security arrangements.

Bhana said the corporation allotted EWS flats to 396 eligible beneficiaries under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) component of the scheme.

Of them, 188 beneficiaries paid the required Rs 2 lakh contribution, while 208 took possession after paying only the margin money. He said authorities would identify those involved in the stone-pelting and initiate legal action, including registering an FIR.