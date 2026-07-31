Kalash Auction During Chaturmas Raises Bids Worth ₹53 Crore In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A remarkable display of devotion and generosity was witnessed during the Chaturmas discourse of Muni Shri Sudhasagar Ji Maharaj, where devotees placed auction bids worth an estimated Rs 53 crore for the privilege of installing ceremonial kalash (sacred pots) during the religious event.

The highest bid of the auction reached Rs 16.16 crore, jointly placed by devotees Tapan Muni Goyal and Navin Anand Goyal. Muni Shri Sudhasagar Ji Maharaj blessed both devotees after the record-breaking bid was announced.

Several other rituals also attracted multi-crore bids. A bid of Rs 5.55 crore was placed for the Shrut Saketa Shreni Kalash, while another devotee offered Rs 3.55 crore for the current discourse ritual. The Aaharacharya Mehendra Ji Padgahan ceremony received a bid of Rs 3.33 crore. Similarly, Rs 3.33 crore was bid for the Padgahan ritual of the Panch Kalyanak idol procession, and another Rs 3.33 crore was offered for the Chaturmas ritual. Additionally, Rs 2.11 crore was bid for the Dhwaj (flag) installation ceremony.

Organisers said the auction amount is not required to be deposited immediately. Devotees who win the bids are expected to contribute the amount over the coming years, generally before the next Chaturmas. Payments can be made either in cash or by cheque, depending on the donor's preference.

The extraordinary figures have sparked discussions over how such large commitments will be fulfilled. Organisers, however, clarified that many of the successful bidders are long-time patrons of Jain religious events and regularly participate in such auctions. They also noted that any applicable tax liabilities on the pledged amounts would be handled in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act.