Residents Seek Fix For Low Water Pressure In Kasrawad | FP photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of the Mandi Road area in Kasrawad have submitted a memorandum to the Nagar Panchayat, demanding immediate action to resolve a drinking water supply problem that has persisted for nearly six months.

Residents alleged that water supplied under the tap-water scheme has been reaching homes at extremely low pressure since a new pipeline was connected.

The problem affects households from Chhota Bhilat Dev Temple to the hostel area, with many receiving only a minimal supply.

They said the situation is particularly difficult along the stretch from the New Bus Stand to the Janpad Panchayat road, where several government offices and public institutions are located.

The inadequate supply has caused inconvenience to residents, visitors and employees, forcing many to arrange drinking water independently.

The memorandum was submitted by Sudhir Rawal, Akshay Rathore and other residents, who urged the civic body to restore adequate water pressure at the earliest.

Crops damaged as storm sweeps tehsil

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds disrupted normal life in Kasrawad tehsil on Sunday morning, causing losses to farmers and damaging power infrastructure in several areas.

Farmer Sumer of Kogawan village suffered losses after his bullock cart, parked near his farm, overturned during the storm and was badly damaged.

He said the cart was being used for agricultural activities and its damage would affect farm operations.

In another incident, farmer Kamlesh sustained a minor head injury while ploughing his cotton field when his oxen were startled by strong winds and bolted. He fell to the ground during the incident.

The storm also uprooted a tree that fell on Kamlesh’s month-old cotton crop, damaging several plants.

Strong winds and rain knocked down electricity poles at multiple locations, disrupting power supply and affecting daily life across the region.