 Residents Rally Against Demolition Of 37-Year-Old Indira Garden For Shopping Complex, Cite Environmental Concerns
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 02:41 AM IST
Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Residents have been voicing strong opposition to the civic body’s plans to demolish a 37-year-old garden in Ward 7 to make space for a new shopping complex. The garden, which boasts hundreds of majestic trees, has been a cherished part of the community since its establishment in 1988 by former municipal council president Rameshwar Yadav.

Residents, including Prakash Ninama, Krishna Solanki and Gopal Gurjar, argue that the council's decision contradicts the messages from both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister advocating for tree planting and urban greenery. "Instead of destroying it, the council should enhance this space so that future generations can enjoy it," they stated.

The garden, known as Indira Garden, was inaugurated with great fanfare and has historical significance, being associated with numerous former councillors. However, residents claim that the garden has fallen into disrepair due to the council's neglect. Critics of the plan highlight that the new garden being developed by the Nagar Parishad is located five kilometres away from the city centre and does not serve the needs of residents.

They also pointed out that a public meeting platform built at Mahatma Gandhi Square has already been demolished. Environmental advocates in the city have warned that if the civic body does not reconsider its proposal, they will be forced to organise protests. In response to the growing unrest, CMO Lal Chauhan stated, "I do not have much information on this subject; I will tell you after looking into it."

