 City Council’s PIC Meeting Approves Key Infrastructure Enhancements
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 02:38 AM IST
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The city council’s PIC meeting unanimously approved various proposals aimed at enhancing city services and infrastructure. To improve cleanliness, the committee approved the purchase of a garbage collection vehicle and safety equipment, including raincoats for cleaning staff. Approval was granted for the procurement of office stationery as needed.

Additionally, it was decided that the water hand tank should be repainted to maintain its condition. The council reaffirmed its commitment to providing clean drinking water by approving the purchase of necessary water supply materials. In response to public complaints about non-functional street lights, the committee reached a consensus to purchase electrical materials to address these issues. The need for a JCB for cleaning drains and filling garbage dumps was recognized. Furthermore, a hammer machine was approved for digging pits for tap connections and additional materials for sanitation workers were authorized.  

To enhance public communication, the committee consented to restart the previously inactive sound system for disseminating information about government welfare schemes and other announcements. The committee also agreed to reactivate closed-circuit cameras in the city to help deter crime and monitor public safety. Concerns were raised about the dilapidated state of the office building, particularly the falling plaster. Members agreed on the necessity of repairs to ensure a safe working environment.

MLA Chintamani Malviya approved funding for the construction of a shed for cow grass at Govardhan Gaushala in Alot. The committee also discussed the construction of a CC road from Porwal Dharamshala to Station Road and the installation of a platform for a statue of Maharana Pratap at Kargil intersection. Present at the meeting were municipal council president Mamta Jain, vice president Mahendra Singh Solanki and various committee members.

