Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Champions Cleanliness Through Cricket Tournament & E-Waste Drive In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav led an innovative initiative on Wednesday, combining a love for sports with a strong message of cleanliness at LIG Colony Backlane in Ward 44. A special cricket tournament was organised with local public representatives, municipal corporation officials and regional citizens participating to encourage both community bonding and cleanliness efforts.

The event saw the participation of regional corporator Nisha Devaliya, representative Rupesh Devaliya, additional municipal commissioner Abhilash Mishra and others. Bhargav, while inaugurating the tournament, emphasised the connection between teamwork in sports and the collective effort required to maintain cleanliness in the city.

He stated, ‘In both sports and cleanliness, work is done with team spirit and unity. This cricket tournament has been organised to promote this spirit.’ He stressed that sports help build physical ability, mental resilience and social engagement, all vital components in fostering community solidarity.

Public representatives vs officials: A friendly rivalry

The cricket match saw an exciting competition between municipal corporation officials and public representatives, each team demonstrating excellent sportsmanship and teamwork. The friendly rivalry served as a reminder of the importance of cooperation in both civic duties and athletic endeavours.

E-waste collection drive launched

Furthering the city's cleanliness campaign, Bhargav also launched an e-waste collection initiative during the event. He highlighted the importance of managing and recycling e-waste to protect the environment and encouraged residents to responsibly dispose of their old electronic devices.

Cleanliness as foundation

Ahead of the tournament, LIG Colony Backlane was cleaned and transformed into a beautiful, playable venue. The municipal corporation's efforts to beautify the area were praised by the mayor, who remarked, ‘Our aim is to make the city clean and beautiful in every respect, and for this, cooperation of citizens is very important.’