Residents Protest Outside Mendola’s Residence Over Water Crisis In City | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid growing public anger over the worsening water crisis in the city, residents staged a protest outside the residence of Indore-2 BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola on Friday, nearly a week after a similar demonstration outside the house of Indore-5 MLA Mahendra Hardia.

The protest was led by Ward 26 BJP corporator Lal Bahadur Verma, who joined residents demanding immediate relief from severe water shortages in Patnipura and nearby localities.

Hundreds of residents marched in a rally-like procession to Mendola’s residence, raising slogans such as “Give us water” and “Build an overhead water tank.” Protesters later sat on the road, accusing civic authorities of failing to resolve the crisis.

Residents alleged that water from the overhead tank serving their ward was being diverted to other areas, resulting in inadequate supply. They also claimed municipal water tankers were not reaching affected colonies, forcing people to struggle daily for drinking water.

Verma said residents were receiving only two to three buckets of water after long waits and demanded immediate intervention.

Police personnel were deployed outside the MLA’s residence to maintain order during the protest.

Responding to the demonstrators, Mendola said discussions had already been held with Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and civic officials regarding Ward 26. He assured residents that construction of a new overhead water tank would begin soon and additional water tankers would be deployed to provide relief.