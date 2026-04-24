Residents Douse Blaze, Rescue People Trapped On Rooftop In Indore | FP Photos

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out on the rooftop of a house in the Banganga area on Friday afternoon, leaving three to four people stranded. Thanks to the swift action of local residents, the blaze was brought under control and those trapped were rescued safely.

According to police, the incident occurred around 12 pm at a house in Kushwah Nagar. At the time of the incident, family members were on the terrace when a sudden blaze erupted in a tower structure built on the roof. The fire spread rapidly, leaving those on the rooftop with no time to escape.

Flames intensified and were visible from a distance, while those trapped struggled to find a way out. Nearby residents rushed to help by pouring water from their own rooftops to control the fire. Some residents also gathered below with tarpaulins, urging those trapped to jump to safety if needed.

Their timely efforts, using water from local tanks, helped contain the fire before it could cause further damage. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, though preliminary investigations suggest a possible short circuit.

The fire brigade had not received any information regarding the incident.