Locals And Cops Rescue Three Children From Raging Inferno In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic erupted in the Khajrana area on Thursday evening after a massive fire, triggered by a short circuit, broke out at a house near Sakina Mahal. The flames quickly engulfed the third floor, trapping three children amidst thick smoke and fire.

In a display of remarkable bravery, local residents and police personnel acted swiftly, entering the smoke-filled building to reach the trapped minors. Before the fire brigade could arrive, locals placed a ladder against the house and, with the assistance of the police, rescued the children. They also managed to extinguish the flames using water from tankers and household connections. Their heroic act is being hailed across the city as a shining example of courage.

The fire broke out around 7:30 pm in a house owned by Babu Patel, where tenants Salman and Firoz reside.

ACP Kundan Mandloi, Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Singh Sendhav and their team reached the scene immediately and launched a rescue operation alongside the residents. Without waiting for the fire brigade, they positioned a wooden ladder and climbed to the third floor. Acting as Good Samaritans, the locals reached the children and handed them down one by one to safety.

Sendhav said that the fire originated from a short circuit in a meter box and spread rapidly to the third floor. At the time of the incident, only the children were inside the house, as the other people were away.