Residents Block Highway After SI Allegedly Abuses Ganesh Devotees In MP’s Bhikangaon | FP photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Tension surfaced in Bhikangaon after residents accused SI Mohar Singh Baghel of mistreating children at the Bal Ganesh Mandal in Ward No. 5 on Friday night.

Around 9.30 pm, children were dancing outside the pandal after the aarti when Baghel reportedly arrived with a constable and asked them to switch off the lights and sound.

Residents said the children told the officer that authorities had permitted religious programmes until 11 pm, as discussed during a peace committee meeting.

They alleged that Baghel then used abusive language and threatened to take their parents and the Ganesh idol to the police station. The allegations angered locals, who described his conduct as objectionable and hurtful to religious sentiments.

Around 11 pm, residents and children carrying Ganesh idols reached the police station and blocked the national highway. Protesters raised “Ganpati Bappa” slogans and demanded immediate action.

The blockade continued for about an hour, from around 11 pm to 12.15 am, causing long queues of vehicles on both sides of the highway.

Police personnel later respectfully returned the idols to the pandal, following which protesters ended the blockade and traffic resumed.

On Saturday, VHP district coordinator Vinod Nayak, district satsang chief Sandeep Solanki and Ward 5 residents submitted a memorandum to the SP through the SDM.

They sought an impartial inquiry, an FIR against Baghel and disciplinary action, warning of further agitation if authorities failed to act.

SDOP Chetan Adlak said officials had received the application and would investigate the matter.