Residency Kothi’s 9 Old Rooms To Get A Luxury Suite Makeover In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The historic Residency Kothi, one of Indore’s prominent heritage properties, is set for a major makeover, with nine rooms in its old guest house being converted into luxury suites and smaller rooms enlarged to give guests more space and modern amenities.

Built in 1854 during the British era, the Residency Kothi has four separate blocks and 27 rooms in total. The Public Works Department (PWD) has started renovation work on nine of the old guest house rooms. As part of the project, the internal structure of the rooms will be modified wherever required to increase their size and improve usability.

The interiors will be given a modern look while efforts will be made to preserve the historical character and external appearance of the heritage property. The renovated suites will feature facilities such as centralised air-conditioning, premium furniture, modern bathrooms, LED lighting and high-speed internet.

According to PWD executive engineer Badri Prasad Salve, work has already begun, and efforts are underway to complete it within four months.

The project also includes beautifying four major gardens within the Residency Kothi premises. Landscaping work has begun, with ornamental plants and attractive greenery being added to improve the complex's overall appearance.

The renovation aims to combine modern hospitality facilities with the heritage character of the 172-year-old property while ensuring the historic structure retains its distinctive identity.