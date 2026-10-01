Indore-Manmad Rail Line Gets Major Push As ₹4,930.91 Crore Tender Floated | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore-Manmad new rail line project got a major boost on Wednesday with Central Railway floating an e-tender worth Rs 4,930.91 crore for developing a 72.66-km stretch from Mhow to Gyaraspurkhedi, near Dhamnod.

The project has a completion deadline of 48 months after the contract is awarded.

The stretch passes through hilly and plain terrain and includes 25 major railway bridges, several minor bridges, four Road Over Bridges (ROBs), tunnels and a high-level railway viaduct. Seven stations are proposed at Gyaraspurkhedi, Chiktyawad, Neemgarh, Sarai Talab, Jhadi Baroda, Kelaud and Kamadpur.

Online tenders to be submitted next February

The first pre-bid meeting will be held on Nov 30 and the second on Dec 30. Online bidding will begin on Feb 4, 2027, with the submission deadline set at 11 am on Feb 18, 2027.

MP Shankar Lalwani thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the progress, saying the Indore-Manmad rail line has been a long-standing demand of the Malwa-Nimar region and has now moved towards implementation.

Manoj Marathe, head of the Manmad-Indore Railway Struggle Committee and petitioner in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the issue, said people of the region had long been demanding the project.

The rail line is expected to improve Malwa-Nimar's connectivity with major markets in Maharashtra and South India and boost agricultural transport, freight movement, industries and employment.